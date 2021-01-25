Austin man charged with murder after east Austin shooting kills 1

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound neat the intersection of U.S. Highway 290 and Springdale Road early Monday morning. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. Marshals, along with the Austin Police Department, arrested a 32-year-old in connection with a east Austin shooting that killed a man earlier this month.

According to a release, 32-year-old Gabriel Bell of Austin was arrested on first-degree murder charges for allegedly shooting and killing 31-year-old Matthew Bocard in the 7000 block of Grand Canyon Drive on Jan. 11.

According to an arrest affidavit, Bell is suspected of getting into a fight with Bocard over stolen auto parts. U.S. Marshals said Bell was arrested on Jan. 22 in the 4300 block of South Congress Avenue. He has been booked into the Travis County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.

APD previously reported Bocard was with his girlfriend, and the two weren’t from Austin. She is cooperating with the investigation, officers said.

KXAN has reached out to Bell’s attorney and is awaiting a response back.