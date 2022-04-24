AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man has been charged with capital murder in the deaths of his wife and stepson Friday afternoon at an east Austin residence, according to city court documents.

David Ontiveros, 42, called the Austin Police Department around 4 p.m. Friday and said he “shot his wife and stepson” and that “they are both dead,” according to a court affidavit. In his 911 call, Ontiveros alleged his stepson “swung a knife” at him, but police later said in court documents that no knives were found near either victim.

APD responded to the scene, located at the 6400 block of Garden View Drive, which is in a neighborhood near the U.S. 183 Toll Road and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. APD originally reported the deaths as “suspicious” and not a double homicide.

Rudy Limon-Lirra, 14, was pronounced dead at the crime scene, and medics transported his mother, 39-year-old Christina Limon, to Dell Seton Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

A security system captured both video and audio from the crime scene, law enforcement officials said in court documents. Limon and Limon-Lirra arrived at the house around 3:35 p.m. Friday, and Limon asked why Ontiveros was sitting in the dark.

Audio captured the sound of multiple gunshots, and Ontiveros is later depicted on video exiting the house, where he can be heard making a phone call to 911. Ontiveros said he would not go back into the house, adding he “blacked out.”

Along with the security system audio and footage, APD’s investigation also found a firearm in the front bedroom of the house along with a “spent shell casing” outside the bedroom’s door.

David was taken into questioning at APD’s headquarters Friday. His bond is set at a combined $1 million, charged $500,000 for each capital murder charge.