The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Stacey Easley, 52, for allegedly shooting and killing Johny Edmondson, 29 (Photo/ APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – U.S. Marshalls arrested an Austin man in connection with a north Austin shooting Tuesday that left another man dead.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Stacey Easley, 52, for allegedly shooting and killing Johnny Edmondson, 29, at a north Austin apartment complex located in the 8300 block of north Interstate 35 Service Road. Easley has been charged with murder.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services responded to a 911 call about a shooting Tuesday night just after 10:00 p.m. Officers found Edmondson lying on the ground, and ATCEMS attempted lifesaving measures. Edmondson died on the scene.

After his arrest, Easley was booked into the Travis County Jail to await judicial proceedings.

This case is being investigated as Austin’s 24th homicide in 2023.