TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Austin man Sunday morning in connection to a convenience store armed robbery in north Austin.

Marier Tyler, 17, was arrested Sunday morning. TCSO said he is connected to multiple other robberies in Austin, Round Rock and Travis County.

TCSO said it received a 911 call at 3:43 a.m. Sunday about an armed robbery in the 1700 block of Wells Branch Parkway in north Austin. The caller said the suspect robbed the convenience store at gunpoint and fled.

Tyler was tracked to an apartment complex in the 15400 block of FM 1325 in north Austin where the Travis County SWAT team was called to assist. TCSO said Tyler “refused to exit the apartment for hours.” Tyler was taken into custody around 9:15 a.m.

Evidence gathered connected Tyler to several area robberies, a TCSO release said.