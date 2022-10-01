AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman who worked at a food truck during an attempted robbery.

Bruce Allen, 60, arrested for charges of aggravated robbery (APD photo)

According to court documents, the owner of Anojito Chovita food truck called police around 9 p.m. Monday after that incident. The owner and woman who had been stabbed both followed the suspect while talking to dispatchers.

That suspect was arrested and later identified as Bruce Allen, 60.

The victim said she was closing the food truck on N. Lamar Blvd near US-183 Highway when Allen approached her with a knife. She ran inside the truck, and Allen followed, where he threatened her with his knife and demanded money, according to documents.

The victim feared Allen would stab her in the neck, she told police, so she raised her arm to protect herself. Allen then stabbed her in her bicep.

After Allen was arrested, EMS took the victim to the North Austin Medical Center, where she received stitches for her 1–2-inch stab wound.

Allen’s bail was set to $40,000. He’s been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery. He has not been assigned an attorney yet.