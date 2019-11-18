Austin man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill 9-1-1 operator

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police arrested a man after he allegedly threatened to kill a 9-1-1 operator during a call, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, police were sent to a Motel 6 at 1901 Airport Commerce Drive in southeast Austin for a check welfare call. The call said a man had called 9-1-1 and threatened to kill the operator who answered.

At the scene, police met the man who was identified as 63-year-old Randall Gibson. Gibson told police he wanted officers to make his son call him. When asked if he threatened to kill a 9-1-1 operator Gibson said he did not.

According to the affidavit, investigators then listened to the 9-1-1 call in question:

Caller: “I ought to come over there and kick your a–.”

Operator: “Are you making a threat to me?”

Caller: “I am going to kill you mother f—–.”

Operator: “Did you just say you were going to kill me?”

Caller: “Yes ma’am, you better get ahold of my g– d— son.”

Police say after listening to the call it was clear that Gibson was the one making the threat. Gibson was arrested and charged with abuse of 9-1-1, a class B misdemeanor.