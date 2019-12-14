Austin man arrested, accused of punching woman in the face and pouring beer on her

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man arrested Friday morning is accused of punching a woman in the face and pouring beer on her in east Austin, according to court documents.

Officers were sent to 8410 Garcreek Circle near Loyola Lane at 3:43 a.m. for a call of an alleged assault. When police arrived on the scene they said they saw a man trying to ride away on a bicycle and a woman pointing at him. Police detained the man trying to leave and identified him as James Traylor, 50.

Police met with the victim who was reportedly bleeding from her face and had a large laceration on her brow. The victim said Traylor approached her to move, but when she did not he punched her in the face. She said after she fell to the ground Traylor kicked her in the head and poured beer on her.

The victim was taken to St. David’s Medical Center to be treated for her injuries.

A witness told police she saw Traylor kick the victim in the face. A second witness said as she was trying to help the victim Traylor approached them and told her “I’ll get you too b—-.”

Police say when they asked Traylor for his version of events he told them he “pleads the fifth.”

Traylor was arrested and charged with assault with injury.