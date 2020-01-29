Austin man accused of stabbing Elks Lodge member who tried kicking him out for wearing a fedora, disrespecting women

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man is accused of stabbing another man who attempted to kick him out of a club for wearing a fedora indoors and being disrespectful to female guests.

According to a police affidavit, on Jan. 26, Vernon Mooney, 62, assaulted a member of the Elks Lodge located at 7237 E. U.S. 290 Highway in east Austin after being asked to leave for violating a rule about hats inside the lodge.

Mooney then walked to the exit before repeatedly stabbing the man in the torso with a hunting knife, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police he was able to immobilize the subject and other lodge members detained Mooney until police arrived.

Mooney told police he only stabbed the victim twice but he denied wearing the hat.

Police say the victim is still recovering from the four stab wounds.

Police charged Mooney with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and his bail was set at $100,000.