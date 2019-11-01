Austin man accused of aggravated assault that lead to girlfriend’s death

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department have issued a warrant for the arrest of an Austin man that reportedly assaulted and killed his on-and-off girlfriend last July.

According to the warrant, 40-year-old Jaime Wingwood was reported to be the last known person to be seen with the victim.

The victim’s daughter called police on July 7 after not hearing from her mother for three days. According to the victim, her mother’s sudden disappearance was out of character.

In the warrant, the victim’s daughter also alleged that Wingwood had previously hurt the victim but those incidents were not reported to police.

During the time that the victim’s daughter called police, another call was issued regarding Wingwood. The person who called 911 stated that Wingwood was believed to have killed his girlfriend in a text to the caller.

The warrant then states that the caller told police that Wingwood had confessed to “killing her” in a phone call, which the caller presumed to be in reference to his longtime girlfriend.

With this information, missing person detectives issued a “Be On the Lookout” for Wingwood, stating that he was “armed and dangerous” and a possible homicide suspect.

On July 8, Wingwood was arrested following a high-speed chase with Jefferson County officers that ended out-of-state in Louisiana. Louisiana State Police identified and arrested him for unrelated felony charges from the pursuit.

According to the warrant, a missing person’s detective drove to Louisiana on July 9 to interview Wingwood, where he confessed to killing his girlfriend. The suspect told police that he left the victim at the Roadway Inn and Suites that they were staying at in Austin.

APD dispatched officers to the hotel and investigated the scene, where Wingwood’s girlfriend was found dead. The warrant says that surveillance footage showed the two walking into the room together, but only Wingwood had exited.

Custodial staff confirmed that certain items were missing from the hotel room, consistent to what the warrant listed was found with the victim in the room.

In a chase with Jefferson County Police, a detective also stated that Wingwood had thrown a bag out of his vehicle that was identified to be the victim’s. Items found inside were consistent with the missing items, as well as a possible murder weapon.

Wingwood is wanted for both tampering with a corpse and for aggravated assault, both of which are second-degree felonies. Once arrested, his bail is set at upwards of $250,000.