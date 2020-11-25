Austin man accused in August road rage incident arrested this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of pulling out a gun while driving in an August road rage incident in Austin was arrested Wednesday morning.

The Austin Police Department along with help from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Orlando Benitez, 41, of Austin at an industrial park in the 3800 block of Jarrett Way. He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to U.S. Marshals, Benitez is accused of aggressively driving a Range Rover toward another car and showing a silver revolver in the 8800 block of North Interstate 35 on Aug. 29.

Benitez was taken to Travis County Jail and has a bond set at $150,000. He is awaiting further judicial proceedings, U.S. Marshals say.