AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a November deadly shooting in east Austin.

The U.S. Marshals-led Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old Andrew Dominic Aviles, who was a suspect wanted for a homicide that occurred Nov. 25 in the 2400 block of Sol Wilson Avenue.

On the day of the shooting, Austin Police officers found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. That juvenile was later pronounced dead. In the area of the scene, another juvenile was also found with a gunshot wound and was provided medical assistance.

According to officials, Aviles was found in the 500 block of E. Fourth Street in Elgin, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Aviles was taken to the Travis County jail, and as of Wednesday, he did not have a bond set.

There was also no attorney information listed for Aviles as of Wednesday evening.