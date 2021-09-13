Austin hits highest number of homicides recorded in a year, and it’s only September

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Austin police investigating homicide in busy north Austin shopping area April 14, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

Austin police investigating homicide in busy north Austin shopping area April 14, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two homicides in Austin over the weekend break an unwanted Austin record.

A deadly shooting on North Lamar Boulevard and a fatal stabbing at Sixth and Nueces Streets called in to 911 within just minutes of one another mark the city’s 59th and 60th homicides of 2021.

According to Greater Austin Crime Commission Executive Director Cary Roberts, that’s the highest number of homicides Austin has recorded in one year in modern history.

In 1984, Roberts says, there were 59 homicides in Austin. For reference, the homicide rate was much higher that year, because the population was a lot lower. Roberts says that year, there were 13.2 homicides per 100,000 people, while Austin’s homicide rate so far this year is 6.2 per 100,000.

At 5 p.m. on KXAN, Jacqulyn Powell analyzes the most recent homicides and crime trends in more recent years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss