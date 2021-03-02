Austin GameStop location robbed in January, police searching for suspect and person of interest

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in identifying the suspect accused of robbing a north Austin GameStop location in mid January. Police are also looking to contact a customer who spoke with the suspect prior to the robbery.

The robbery took place Jan. 17 just before 4 p.m. at the store location on Norwood Park Boulevard.

The suspect went into the store and spent about 20 minutes talking with workers about the merchandise, police said. While waiting for an order to be processed, the suspect then spoke with another customer.

Police said that customer left the store right after the quiet exchange.

That’s when the suspect went up to two workers at the counter. The suspect alluded that he had a gun under his sweatshirt and demanded money. Police said he reached into the registers and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police believe the suspect may have left in a dark, hatchback-style Mercedes. No one was hurt.

APD describes the suspect as a Black man about 5’8″ tall with a medium build estimated to be in his 30s. Police said he had a crew-cut hairstyle and was last seen wearing a green-printed shirt underneath a grey sweatshirt with black and white “ECKO UNLIMITED” lettering on it. He was also wearing dark-colored joggers, black athletic shoes with white trim on the soles and a black mask with red lettering.

North Austin GameStop robbery suspect (APD Photo)

Police describe the customer they’re interested in speaking with as a White man in his early 20s. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, purple and white hat, dark-colored pants, red shoes and multi-colored mask.

Austin police are interested in speaking with this person, who was seen interacting with a robbery suspect at a north Austin GameStop store in January. (APD Photo)

Detectives ask anyone with information about the robbery to call the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092.