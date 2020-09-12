Austin Fire Department chief’s Harley Davidson motorcycle stolen on 9/11 anniversary

AFD chief Joel Baker’s motorcycle was stolen (Picture: Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Harley Davidson belonging to the Austin Fire Department chief was stolen on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

AFD posted images on social media of two suspects as they escaped a parking garage with Chief Joel Baker’s motorcycle.

“It’s bad enough when your motorcycle gets stolen,” AFD wrote on Facebook. “But when you’re the fire chief and said motorcycle gets stolen on 9/11, well, it’s just too much.”

On Friday, fire departments across the country paid tribute to the 343 firefighters who were among the 2,977 victims on Sept. 11, 2001.

Chief Baker is offering a personal $1,000 reward to anyone who can help recover the motorcycle.

It is a 2017 Harley Davidson Road Glide Ultra, described as being silver and black with chrome wheels.

It was stolen from a parking garage off Rainey Street just after midnight on Friday.

