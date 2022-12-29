AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin sisters are asking for your help finding a Kia Soul that is more than just a way to get from point A to point B for the family.

Destiny Ramirez woke up Thursday morning to find her car, which had been passed down from her late mother, was gone. The family says they drove all over Texas in it with their mother who passed away last year.

The car, which is fondly nicknamed “Zoom Zoom,” was special to their mom. It was bedazzled and had a big personality, just like her, they said.

An Austin family’s Kia Soul was stolen Thursday morning (Courtesy Roxanne Solis)

“It’s just been a hard past couple years. The car was the last gift that she could give my baby sister, so it has huge sentimental value,” Roxanne Solis, Ramirez’s sister, said. “That car was her little home.”

This family isn’t alone. As of October, APD data showed there had been 4,254 auto thefts in Austin so far in the year, which is 650 more than the same time in 2021.

The brand of car Ramirez and Solis are looking for has also been the subject of a recent TikTok trend where people pry the ignition cover off the cars, then using a screwdriver or USB cable to start them and drive away.

“Kia remains concerned about the recent trend among youth in some areas, encouraged by social media, to target certain Kia cars with a steel key and “turn-to-start” ignition systems. In many cases, the vehicles are stolen solely for the purpose of operating in a reckless manner. Such criminal conduct endangers our local communities and violates property rights.

While no car can be made completely theft-proof, Kia continues to make steering wheel locks available to customers through interested local law enforcement agencies, subject to available supply, at no cost to concerned owners of these vehicles,” a Kia spokesperson said in part.

Wheel locks are also available online for less than $40.

This family hopes you’ll keep an eye out for “Zoom Zoom,” which for them has sentimental value that can’t be replaced by a new car. The license plate is MMF-7823 with Texas plates. There is a bedazzled star on the back trunk and a bedazzled back license plate.

“We already lost our mom. We don’t want to lose another piece—a huge piece of her,” Solis said.