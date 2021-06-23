Austin drug trafficker sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A ringleader in a drug trafficking scheme in Austin was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday, according to a release from the Western District of Texas United States Attorney’s Office.

34-year-old Austin resident Juan Angel Aguirre aka “Larry Aguirre” was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release after supplying traffickers with multiple kilograms of narcotics that were distributed throughout the Austin area, authorities say.

The release says Aguirre is one of 19 defendants who have been convicted on federal drug trafficking charges based on this indictment. The defendants worked together to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, more than one kilogram of heroin, methamphetamine and other narcotics in Austin over a three-year period.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities seized more than $594,000 in cash and about 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, seven kilograms of cocaine and five kilograms of heroin, the release says.

Eighteen of the 19 defendants, including Aguirre, have received prison sentences ranging from nine months to 235 months. Another defendant is awaiting sentencing next month.