AUSTIN (KXAN) — Craig Staley, owner of Royal Blue Grocery, said he searched for the man seen in his surveillance footage breaking into his store after he filed a non-emergency police report.

About a year ago, APD asked people to start calling 311 instead of 911 to report crimes that were not in progress.

As Staley looked through surveillance footage, he recognized the man as the same person who was arrested after a burglary at another Royal Blue Grocery location in February.

According to arrest records, he was right – it was the same person: Marion Osborne.

Staley said he wanted to find Osborne because he didn’t want him hitting his business again.

“I thought, ‘OK, we’re going to have to take care of this one on our own,'” he said. “And I almost went home and got ready for the day and I thought ‘no, I’m going to drive around and see if I can’t find this individual.”

He said he found the man on 6th and Sabine Streets and called police from the safety of his car.

“I was able to call 911 back and say the individual who broke into our store earlier, I have him, can you send police? And I did, and we got him and it didn’t take any time at all,” he said.

Arrest records show Osborne has been arrested multiple times recently, the latest incident taking place Oct. 13

We have reached out to APD about the arrest but have not heard back. We are also searching for answers as to why he was repeatedly released from jail so quickly. We will update this story when we get more information.