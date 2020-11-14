Austin bank robber who stole more than $35K sentenced to 35 years in prison

Photo of Green in a mask taken at Bank of America in San Marcos on April 28, 2018. (Department of Justice Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 60-year-old Austin bank robber was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Jan. 15, a jury convicted Rodney Glenn Green of five counts of bank robbery, five counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm for robbing four Austin-area banks in 2018.

The DOJ said evidence shows Green took a total of more than $35,000 from four banks during five robberies:

Jan. 24, 2018 – around $4,000 from Chase Bank in Austin

Feb. 8, 2018 – around $3,337 from BBVA Compass Bank in Austin

Feb. 24, 2018 – around $11,939 from BBVA Compass Bank in Austin

April 7, 2018 – around $5,495 from BB&T Bank in Austin

April 28, 2018 – around $10,841 from Bank of America in San Marcos

The DOJ said he carried out each robbery in a similar way—he demanded money from bank tellers while wearing gloves, a mask and a dark-hooded sweatshirt or jacket and holding a small gun. The items were found later during a search of Green’s hotel room, car and storage unit.

About a day after the last robbery, the DOJ said Green was arrested. Authorities found the money still wrapped in bank straps in a bag during the searches.