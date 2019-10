AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene of a stabbing at the Amtrak station located at 250 N. Lamar Blvd Friday night.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. According to ATCEMS, a man was transported to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Austin police say they currently have no suspects in custody.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.