At least 4 being treated at the hospital after shooting off Cameron Road in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least four people were shot and taken to the hospital in a shooting outside of some businesses off Cameron Road in northeast Austin Friday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the call for a ‘gunshot wound incident’ came in at 8 p.m. for the area near Mckie Drive. That’s just south of Anderson Lane.

The Austin Police Department said when officers arrived, they searched the area for the gunmen. A helicopter was also involved in that search. Physical evidence was collected at a nearby apartment complex behind the strip mall in the area.

Four patients were identified at the scene. ATCEMS said at least two of them were taken to trauma care centers with critical, life-threatening injuries and a third with serious injuries. The fourth was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

All are being treated for gunshot wounds. There are no updates on their statuses yet, APD said.

“Multiple gunshots, and people did scatter and start to run as you would expect, so witnesses do describe that,” said APD Officer Chris Leleux in a briefing Friday night.

Police have developed leads on the gunmen, and they said the suspects and victims are known to each other. Officers do not believe there’s a threat to the public.

They are asking people to avoid the area. Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Capital Area CrimeStoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.