Assault outside San Marcos bar caught on camera, police searching for men involved

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police need help finding at least three men seen beating up and knocking another man unconscious outside a downtown bar last week.

The San Marcos Police Department reports the assault took place between 1:30 and 2 a.m. on Thursday, March 11.

The three suspects — all men — were beating up the victim until one of them kicks the victim’s head. He was knocked unconscious.

SMPD included a recorded video of the assault on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. Watch it here at your own risk.

Anyone with information on who might be involved can contact Det. Davidson with SMPD by phone at (512) 753-2315 or by email at tdavidson@sanmarcostx.gov.