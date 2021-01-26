Arrested: Travis County stabbing suspect wanted for nearly 5 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. Marshals arrested a man Monday wanted for nearly five years after being accused of stabbing his ex-wife in March 2016.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Rene Jimenes-Cruz, 40, on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges. He was taken to Bell County Jail where he awaits extradition to Travis County, U.S. Marshals said, with a total bond amount of $555,000, according to Bell County Jail records.

An arrest affidavit said in March 2016, Jimenes-Cruz allegedly stabbed the woman multiple times in the 10400 block of Kirken Street in Manor, then fled the scene, according to U.S. Marshals. He got rid of his ankle monitor at the time in a nearby area. He had been released on bond pending a court case involving the same woman. It was also discovered later that Jimenes-Cruz was an undocumented immigrant from Mexico who was living in Elgin, U.S. Marshals said.

Jimenes-Cruz was featured in a television segment in the Austin area back in 2016. This month, the task force got a tip from a viewer that Jimenes-Cruz may be hiding in Bell County and working in construction, U.S. Marshals said.

The Austin-based task force relayed the information to the Waco division and asked for help in finding Jimenes-Cruz, who had now been wanted for nearly five years. Waco task force members spotted him getting into a white utility van at a residence on Brenda Lane in Temple, U.S. Marshals said.

They tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Jimenes-Cruz fled and drove through a parking lot and a barbed wire fence before hitting a deputy’s car and crashing in a creek, U.S. Marshals said. He fled from his car, but was then arrested by the task force team.

Barbed wire fence Rene Jimenes-Cruz reportedly drove through (US Marshals Photo)

Rene Jimenes-Cruz’s crashed car (US Marshals Photo)

Jail records also show Jimenes-Cruz is charged with an immigration violation and burglary of habitation.