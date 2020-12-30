Arrested man accused of throwing large concrete objects off South Congress overpass

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man now faces charges after being accused of throwing what seemed to be concrete blocks off a South Congress Avenue overpass onto the road below in south Austin Tuesday.

An arrest affidavit says Fabian Garza Jr., 34, was arrested and is charged with deadly conduct, a class A misdemeanor.

Around 3:34 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was called out to South Congress Avenue and East Ben White Boulevard after multiple people, including a medic driving an ambulance, reported a man throwing concrete blocks over the overpass onto Ben White Boulevard.

The medic said one of the objects, described as being two times the size of a softball, almost hit his vehicle, which was traveling on Ben White, the affidavit said. Two other witnesses reported they saw Garza in the act.

When police arrived, they found and identified Garza. Other calls had said he was also allegedly jumping into traffic and throwing things at cars driving by, the affidavit said.