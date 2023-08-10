AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant provided more information after a man was arrested in connection with a murder in west Austin that occurred last month.

At approximately 6:40 a.m., July 15, Austin Police officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired at an apartment complex at 3500 North Capital of Texas Highway. The warrant said the 911 caller heard several gunshots and shortly after found the victim, Jarod Mason, 45, bleeding heavily in the parking lot.

APD officers and EMS personnel arrived on the scene and attempted life saving measures on Mason, but he was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:58 a.m., the warrant said.

According to the witness who called 911, he said he walked out of his apartment shortly before hearing the gunshots. He told police he saw a silver Mercedes driving from the scene, the warrant said.

Further into the investigation on July 18, a confidential source told investigators a man named Anthony Moris, 24, was one of the shooters involved in the murder, the warrant said. Furthermore, a detective on the case said Moris was arrested the previous day for unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The handgun seized as evidence from Moris matched cartridge casings at the scene of the murder, the warrant said.

Investigators were able to track down Moris’s cellphone number and were also able to ping his location near the scene of the crime at the time it occurred, according to the warrant.

Moris was booked into the Travis County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to the warrant.