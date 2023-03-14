AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police were able to obtain an arrest warrant for a man they said is a suspect in the street takeovers across Austin on Feb. 18, according to an affidavit.

The man was identified as Keshun Jamal Semere, 21.

According to previous court records, the takeovers happened at prominent intersections across the city beginning around 6 p.m. on Feb. 18 and ending around 1 a.m. on Feb. 19. During each takeover event, multiple crashes occurred, pedestrians were hit by vehicles, property — including police vehicles — was damaged, people were injured and several vehicles tried to get away from law enforcement, the affidavits said.

The street takeovers on Feb. 18 resulted in more than 400 emergency 911 phone calls for the night, according to the affidavits.

Several others were arrested in connection with the street takeovers, and police are continuing their investigation with the latest suspect being Semere, who was not arrested at the time this article was published.

Rollingwood Town Center and Bee Caves Road

According to court records, at approximately 9:05 p.m., Semere was at the intersection of Rollingwood Town Center and Bee Caves Road, 2700 Bee Caves Rd., and was standing in the roadway trying to block an emergency vehicle from passing through the intersection.

Semere’s official charge is obstructing a highway, which is considered a state jail felony, court records said.

Investigators were able to identify Semere through his Instagram account, which had video of his vehicle posted to his page, court records said. Investigators saw license plate information on the vehicle, and records of it revealed the registered owner as Semere.