Arrest warrant for murder issued in Spicewood road rage death

SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Burnet County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for murder in a road rage shooting death in Spicewood on January 15.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, first responders arrived at the Spicewood Square Chevron convenience store at 10115 E. State Highway 71 and found Thao Ton, 44, had been shot twice by Milton Kim, 36, of Leander, according to officials. Ton died at the scene.

BCSO said the two men “had been involved in a non-collision road rage incident” before witnesses said they were seen pulling into the convenience store together. Officials say an argument began and witnesses said Ton began assaulting Kim while he sat in his car. Kim is then accused of shooting Ton.

This week, BCSO said a review of the evidence found at the scene undermines any claim of justification in the shooting death of Ton. The case has been referred to 33rd/424th District Attorney’s office for Grand Jury consideration.

Kim had a valid Texas License to Carry at the time, BCSO said. It added that he cooperated with the investigation.