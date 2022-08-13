WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the murder of a 70-year-old Florence grandmother. Investigators said they believe this was an “unprovoked” and “random” act of violence.

Joshua Anthony Gilbreath, 26, has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Diana Lynn Pier after she was found shot to death. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Diana Lynn Pier, 70 (KXAN photo)

The sheriff’s office said Gildbreath was found by the U.S. Marshals Office in Round Rock Saturday. He was turned over to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office around 3 p.m., a release said.

“The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the support that the Williamson County community has shown towards the solving of this tragic crime,” said Commander John Foster with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigations division.

Last week, Pier’s family and police held a news conference where they asked for the public’s help finding the person responsible for Pier’s death.

Investigators said they believe Pier drove home from meeting a relative in Round Rock and that they believe Pier may have stopped to help someone on the road before the shooting.

Pier’s husband and two daughters held up a photo of the smiling grandmother throughout the news conference. Marsha Garcia, Pier’s daughter, told reporters their family “now has a void that cannot be filled.”

Gilbreath did not have an attorney listed in court records. This story will be updated if an attorney is later added and provides a statement.