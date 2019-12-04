Arrest made in Gillespie County cold case 19 years after man found dead with gunshot wound

FLORESVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Investigators from the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection with an unsolved murder that happened nearly 20 years ago.

Hyon Jordan Hong, 47, of Floresville, Texas, has been charged with murdering Juhuai Yan in 2000.

Yan, who was 26 at the time, was found about 100 feet from I-10 with a gunshot wound to his chest. His sister had reported him missing to San Antonio Police, where he was from, on Jan. 27.

The indictment against Hong, issued by the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury, stems from a call the sheriff’s office received on February 2, 2000 – the day Yan’s body was found.

Hong is being held in the Gillespie County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

A Texas Ranger with the Unsolved Crimes Investigation Cold Case and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation and arrest.

