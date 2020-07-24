Arrest made in connection with homicide in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police said Friday they made an arrest in connection with the death of a woman on July 20.

APD arrested James Quinton Sorrels, 23, in connection with the death of Karen Sue Henson.

No charges against Sorrels have been made public yet.

Police say they are still unclear what happened after Henson went outside of her apartment to investigate a noise she heard, but when police and other emergency personnel arrived at the scene around 2:50 a.m., they found Henson with “severe trauma to her body.”

James Quinton Sorrels (APD photo)

She was found at the Delwood Apartments, 1400 E. 51st Street, police said.

Police pointed out that Henson was known for helping others who were homeless, as she was once homeless herself.

“Given her efforts, many knew where she lived,” police said.

The official cause of death is still not known, police said. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is in charge of an autopsy to find the cause and manner of death.

If anyone has information about the case, they should call APD’s homicide division at 512-974-8477 or use APD’s smartphone app, Austin PD.