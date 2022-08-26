AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department made an arrest Aug. 18 in connection to an Aug. 10 homicide investigation in the 2100 block of E. Oltorf Street.

Records showed David Brandon Craft-Cannon, 19, was arrested on a murder charge for the shooting death of 27-year-old Marvin Flint.

On Aug. 10, police responded to a call with an injured person in a parking lot. Officers found Flint with gunshot wounds. According to records, because of the injuries, police administered CPR at the scene.

Flint was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Records showed Flit was shot twice, once to his right arm and another underneath his right armpit.

At the time, several individuals listed the suspect as “Ace” which was another name for Craft-Cannon in APD’s AKA database. He was known to frequent the area where the shooting occurred, according to an APD report.

Craft-Cannon is being held on a $750,000 bond at the Travis County jail for the murder charge. He is also being held on an addition $210,000 bond for two other charges.