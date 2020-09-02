Arrest made in 2019 Sun City home invasion, robbery case

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown police made an arrest in a home invasion case that happened in November 2019, the city’s police captain said Wednesday.

Georgetown Police Captain Roland Waits said Andra Allen, 53, of Austin, was arrested August 31 in connection with with an aggravated robbery of a home in the 200 block of Whispering Wind Drive in the Sun City neighborhood Nov. 19, 2019.

Allen is accused of robbing the victims of jewelry while holding them at gunpoint while they were restrained. Captain Waits said the Travis County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals assisted GPD investigators to make the arrest. Waits said detectives recovered photographic evidence for Allen’s phone that showed him at a grocery store in Georgetown and photos of the victim while she shopped.

Detectives later recovered the jewelry the victim was wearing in those photos at Allen’s home, Waits said.

Allen is currently in Williamson County Jail with a bond of $250,000, Waits said.