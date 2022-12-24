AUSTIN (KXAN) — In Travis County court documents filed Monday, a man was charged in connection to a string of robberies between Nov. 21 and Dec. 11.

Adolph Jesse Carmona, 42, was booked into the Travis County Jail Dec. 15 on seven aggravated robbery charges. As of Saturday, he remained in jail on a $350,000 bond—$50,000 per charge.

Police accuse Carmona of robbing an America’s Best Contacts and Eyeglasses store and an Amazing Lash Studio in central Austin, a Cricket Wireless store and Domino’s Pizza in east Austin, a Boost Mobile store and Circle K in southeast Austin, and a Murphy gas station in south Austin.

According to records, during each robbery, Carmona was seen armed with a black handgun, which police later identified as an air-powered BB pistol.

“The pistol uses compressed air to fire metal BB pellets at a high rate of speed. The weapon is capable of causing injury or death,” records said. “The manufacturer lists the following warning in reference to the weapon ‘warning, not a toy, misuse or careless use may cause serious injury or death.’”

Police were able to identify Carmona as a suspect in all of the robberies based on surveillance videos and victim and witness information, according to police records.

“Carmona matches the physical descriptions of the suspect and was seen inside of the suspect vehicle which was captured on camera at a majority of the robberies,” documents said.

Court hearings for the Carmona’s charges were scheduled for Jan. 6, 2023, according to Travis County records.

KXAN reached out to Carmona’s attorney. This article will be updated is a statement is received.