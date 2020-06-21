Army identifies skeletal remains of soldier found in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN) — The United States Army has identified skeletal remains found in a Killeen field Friday as those of Private Gregory Morales.

Morales went missing in August. He was last seen driving his vehicle outside of Fort Hood on August 19, 2019, a couple of days before he was scheduled to be discharged from the Army.

Investigators were able to positively identify Morales using his dental records. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

Army Special Agents suspect foul play. They are working with the Killeen Police Department and are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who can provide credible information about the circumstances surrounding Morales’ death.

Anyone with information can contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-287-2722 or the Military Police Desk at 254-288-1170. Crime tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

The Army’s Criminal Investigation Command says at this point, investigators have no credible information that this case is connected to the search for Private First Class Vanessa Guillen, who has been missing since April. The Army says it is still aggressively investigating her case.