Armed robber targeted 2 east Austin gas stations in 4 days, police believe

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police want to identify this man who they believe robbed two east Austin gas stations at gunpoint in just four days last week.

The Austin Police Department released images of a suspect who robbed the Valero gas station on Manor Road at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday, APD said.

The man entered the store and pointed the gun at the clerks while demanding money, according to APD. He fled on foot with cash from the registers.

Officers believe the same suspect robbed another Valero, located on Springdale Road in east Austin, just four days earlier on Nov. 18. He may live in the area, APD said.

Suspect accused in Manor Road gas station robbery Nov. 22 (APD Photo)

The suspect is described as a lighter in complexion Hispanic male who is about 6’ tall and thin.

He was last seen wearing a white and gray jacket, flat brimmed baseball cap with a gold logo, long black face covering, gray pants, black gloves and black Jordans with white soles.

Anyone with information can call the APD robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app.

All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.