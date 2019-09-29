Armed robber hits store clerk with gun, steals money in Lockhart

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An armed robber hit a convenience store clerk with a gun and stole money during a raid in Lockhart early Friday morning.

Lockhart police are investigating the violent incident, which happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Colorado Street.

The masked robber, who was described as having an athletic build, struck the clerk on the head using the gun before stealing an undetermined amount of money.

The clerk refused medical attention.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact the Lockhart Police Department at 512-398-4401.