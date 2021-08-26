Armed man detained near Austin High School, police say

AISD PD patrol car 082520

Austin ISD Police Department patrol car (KXAN photo/Erin Cargile)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An armed man was detained near Austin High School Thursday afternoon, Austin ISD police said.

In a notification to parents, Austin ISD said a staff member noticed a “suspicious man” near the back of the high school early Thursday morning. The staff member then notified police and the person was located and found in possession of two firearms.

Austin ISD said the incident was contained to the area and did not impact school operations.

“I commend our staff member for reporting the incident,” Principal Dr. Melvin Bedford said in the parent notification. “I encourage all students to notify a trusted adult, campus leader, or police any time they feel unsafe, threatened, or concerned.”

No other details about the incident were released.

This is a developing story, check back with KXAN for updates.

