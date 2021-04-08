Armed man deputies say ‘drove all night’ from Connecticut to kill Florida woman arrested at her home

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WTNH) — A man is in custody after he threatened to kill a Florida woman multiple times and drove from Connecticut to Florida to find her.

Police say, on April 2, a woman called 911 reporting her estranged, longtime boyfriend, Aaron Thayer, 39, was sending her threatening text messages.

Police went to the woman’s house where she showed them the texts which were graphic and threatening in nature. In images provided by police, Thayer texted “Just you and me,” “Hope you die,” “I’m coming down and I’m gonna fix this forever” and “Imma kill you,” among other menacing messages.

The victim told police Thayer was in Connecticut for work but she believed he was heading back to Florida to make good on his threats.

She told police Thayer had installed security cameras on the property to keep tabs on her while he was away. She showed police “blind spots” and asked them to speak to her there so Thayer could not see.

While police spoke with the victim, she continued to receive threatening texts and calls from Thayer. Police told the victim to answer the phone so they could determine Thayer’s location. They said, “While on the phone, deputies could hear Thayer ask the victim who was at the house with her and then told her he was on his way to kill her.”

After the call ended the victim disconnected the cameras.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for Thayer’s arrest on charges of sending written threats to kill with nationwide extradition.

Police started their search for Thayer with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Police said they offered the woman a safe location to stay until they located Thayer, but she decided to stay at her home, so officers performed multiple security checks at the residence.

Just after 3 p.m. on April 3, the victim called 911 reporting Thayer was at her residence armed with a tire iron and was attempting to break into the house. He allegedly forced his way in through the back door, threatened to kill the woman, then went to the bedroom where he took $400 and retrieved a gun from the victim’s nightstand before cocking it and chasing her while threatening to kill her.

Deputies were nearby on another call and rushed over. The victim ran out of the house with Thayer chasing her. Officers hid her behind their police cruiser and confronted Thayer.

Deputies said they tased Thayer, who was noncompliant, and found a loaded handgun in his waistband and a folding knife.

Thayer was additionally charged with written threats to kill, attempted premeditated murder with a firearm, possession of a firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon, petty theft and resisting arrest without violence. He is being held without bond.

“This guy told the victim he was going to kill her and less than 24 hours later he had driven all night and was at her door to kill her,” said Sheriff Rich Staly.

“I am grateful that my deputies were able to intercept this guy and used their training, tactics, and de-escalation techniques before he was able to hurt anyone. They handled a very volatile and dangerous situation by running toward danger to protect the victim. This situation could have had an entirely different outcome with either the victim, suspect or deputies injured or killed if nor for the heroic efforts of our deputies.”