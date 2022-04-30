PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A double-homicide suspect was arrested Saturday in Pflugerville, according to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Terrance Santistevan, 18, was arrested at the intersection of Copper Mine Drive and Colorado Sand Drive Saturday afternoon after a shooting in Casa Grande, Arizona killed two women, the release said.

The Arizona Wanted Violent Offender Task Force asked for help from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to find Santistevan after authorities believed the 18-year-old left Arizona for the Austin area, the release said.

The release said Santistevan was arrested without incident after being seen in a vehicle near a neighborhood Saturday.

Santistevan was taken to Travis County jail where he will await extradition, the release said.