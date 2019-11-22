Co-workers’ argument ends in fatal shooting in Manor, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, the Austin Police Department released more information on a deadly shooting that occurred Thursday night in the 10095 block of US Highway 290 near Manor.

According to APD, at around 7:52 p.m. they received a call that a man was lying in the parking lot of Capitol Wright Distributing facility. When officers arrived, they say they found 41-year-old Richard Scott with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m.

After talking to witnesses, officers say it appears that the incident began as an argument between co-workers.

The suspect was identified by officers as Tyree Washington and an arrest warrant for murder was issued. Washington turned himself in at 3 p.m. Friday.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy, APD says. The manner of death was determined to be a homicide.