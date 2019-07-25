APD: Woman walking dogs in South Austin put in ‘chokehold’; suspect search ongoing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police need help identifying a suspect who allegedly put a woman in a chokehold while she was out walking her dogs in south Austin, police wrote in a press release Thursday morning.

On July 17, a woman was walking her dogs just after 10 p.m. near the 3800 block of South Second Street on South Center Street. She told police a man came up behind her and put her in a “chokehold.”

The victim told police she fought off her attacker and he took off running westbound towards Second Street.

Austin-Travis County EMS treated the woman at the scene for her injuries and Austin police K9 officers, assisted by an Austin police helicopter searched the area for the suspect.

The woman described the suspect as a stocky, broad, muscular man who was either white or Hispanic. She said he was about 5 feet 4 inches or 5 feet 5 inches tall. He had a tan complexion with short dark hair and straight cut sideburns. She also said he had a round chin, hairy arms and was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, long dark shorts and a grey T-shirt.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact APD Detective Steven Krippner at (512) 974-6277.

Austin police will hold a press conference about this assault at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. This story will be updated.