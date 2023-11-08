AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police arrested a woman in connection with an Oct. 27 fatal hit-and-run in south Austin.

The Austin Police Department said 20-year-old Atira O’Guinn was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with an accident involving death, a second-degree felony.

KXAN has reached out to an attorney listed for O’Guinn. This story will be updated if we receive a response.

APD said officers responded to the 9300 block of Menchaca Road at approximately 10:20 p.m. for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. At the scene, officers found an unidentified pedestrian, who later died.

According to APD, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as O’Guinn, left the scene following the crash.

Police are investigating the incident as Austin’s 75th fatal crash of 2023, and as of Tuesday, APD said the investigation remained pending.