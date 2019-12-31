APD: Wife trying to rid husband of ‘black magic’ charged with aggravated assault after hatchet attack

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was arrested on a charge of second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she enlisted her husband to try to cleanse “black magic” from their home, an affidavit says.

Officers arrived at the scene on 2300 W. North Loop Blvd. for a reported stabbing. When they found the victim, he had a large laceration on his right index finger, the affidavit says.

The victim said his wife of 10 years, 62-year-old Lillie Steele, believed another woman had used “black magic,” and that this “voodoo” was on their bed and it needed to be cleansed away, the affidavit says.

Steele told the victim to put oil on a cross and put it on the wall to take away the “black magic,” the affidavit says. As the victim put the cross on the floor to apply the oil, Steele attacked him with a hatchet, the affidavit said. Steele took a swing at the victim with the hatchet and sliced his right index finger, causing it to bleed profusely, the affidavit continued.

EMS responding to the scene said the cut needed sutures to close it, and the victim was treated at a hospital, the affidavit says.