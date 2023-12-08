AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is warning residents of an increase in the number of reported burglaries at storage unit facilities.

APD said the individual storage units that are being burglarized often result in significant loss for the victims.

APD’s Burglary Unit wants to remind the public that storage unit facilities should not be considered secure facilities.

Police recommend never storing the following items in storage unit facilities:

Firearms

Ammunition

Collectibles

Items of significant value

Irreplaceable sentimental items

Items containing personal identifying information such as your name, date of birth, social security number, credit card information, tax returns, etc.

The Burglary Unit highly recommends that storage unit customers consider purchasing rental insurance for items stored. Rental insurance can often help replace items that may have been stolen or damaged.

If you are a victim of storage unit burglary, you can file a non-emergency report by calling 311 or the Austin Police Department’s online reporting system at WWW.IREPORTAUSTIN.COM.

Anyone with any information regarding burglaries may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.