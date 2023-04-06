AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department officers are searching for a suspect who they say attacked a man unprovoked and caused him to suffer serious head injuries.

It happened Tuesday, March 28 between 5 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Airport Boulevard, which is in the Highland neighborhood area.

According to APD, the department received an emergency call about a man bleeding from his head, and the caller told operators he found the victim while riding along a bike path in the area.

Officers and Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded and took the victim to a hospital.

APD’s investigation showed the suspect attacked the victim with an object while he was sleeping on a mat next to Airport Boulevard. Police did not say what the object was.

The victim suffered a fractured skull and other injuries to his head in the “violent and unprovoked attack,” according to APD.

Anyone with any information should submit their tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.