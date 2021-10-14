APD: Three arrested in connection to stolen cell phones, ‘pick-pocketing’ operation at ACL

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police said several hundred cell phones were stolen from Austin City Limits festivalgoers as a part of a pick-pocketing operation.

APD said the thieves stole phones from festivalgoers’ pockets or bags over both weekends of the festival.

Police said victims were able to use the “Find my Phone” feature to show officers their phone’s location. Three people have been arrested so far in the investigation.

A group of people is believed to have specifically rented cars and hotel rooms to stash festival loot, according to police.

Austin police found at least 30 phones inside of one hotel room, and another had almost 40. Some of the stolen phones were already en route to be shipped out.

John Diaz Albarracin, Jenny Gomez Velandia and Lidi Mora Morena were all arrested in connection to the operation.