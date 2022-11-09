AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) are investigating a reported assault at The 512 on 6th early Sunday morning.

Friends of the victim tell us he is still in the hospital as of Wednesday evening.

“I can see that happening,” said Jimmy Flacco, who we told about the incident.

Bar management sent KXAN the following statement about the incident.

We are aware of the incident that happened last Saturday at 512 where a patron was assaulted. We are fully cooperating with APD during its investigation. Safety of our patrons is of the utmost importance. We hope the individuals responsible are quickly identified and brought to justice. We appreciate APD’s and EMS’ prompt response. 512 Management

Police say the investigation is ongoing. TABC is in its very early stages of an initial investigation.

Future of the “Safer Sixth Street” initiative soon to be in new hands

Outgoing District 9 City Council Member Kathie Tovo launched the Safer Sixth Street initiative in 2021, after a mass shooting that killed one person and injured 14 others.

City Council approved the full resolution in March, but progress on most of the measures have stalled and we have gotten few updates about several items even though it’s passed the original deadlines for their implementation.

Now, the future of that resolution will soon be in the hands of either Zo Qadri or Linda Guerrero – the candidates for the District 9 seat – when voters make their final choice during the Dec. 13 runoff election.

Qadri emphasized the need to bring downtown stakeholders back together to discuss the best ways to move forward with Sixth Street safety.

“I think moving forward with the initiatives requires all stakeholders to be on the same page, whether it be our brave EMS workers…. to restaurant workers and owners of small businesses,” he said.

Guerrero said she has been in talks with Downtown Police Commander Eric Fitzgerald about plans to launch a pilot training program for bar employees, which was part of the original Safer Sixth Street initiative as well.

“We have to devise best practices for managing that area and for creating a system that will really make the area safer,” she said.