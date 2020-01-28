Police take man into custody with SWAT team’s help after family disturbance call in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the help of its SWAT Unit, police took a man into custody Tuesday after a family disturbance call in south Austin.

During a briefing, Officer Destiny Silva said police initially responded at 11:19 a.m. to a disturbance in the 3600 block of South Second Street. They said a man was threatening people with a machete inside a home, but he left and went to another area.

Police said they then found the suspect in the 2200 block of Dove Springs Road. Officers said they learned the man may have access to weapons, and he would not come out of the house. That’s why the SWAT Unit responded.

Officer Silva said patrol officers later managed to take the suspect into custody without any issues.

Police have not released the man’s name yet, but he will face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence.

All roads in that area of Dove Springs Road are now back open, and the scene has cleared.