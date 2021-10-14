APD still searching for suspected bank robber, need public’s help

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified a suspect they believe robbed a south Austin bank Oct. 8, and they need the public’s help finding him.
APD says Micah Nahum Harris, 22, entered Regions Bank located at 11215 S. I-35 at 10:25 a.m. APD said he walked up to the teller and threatened them. The teller then gave Harris cash and then Harris ran off, APD said.
Harris is described by police as:
- Early to mid-20s in age
- Between 5’8″-5’10”
- Medium length hair faded on each side
- Was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt, black shorts, black and white shoes and a white cap
If anyone has information on what happened, call APD’s robbery tip line at 512-974-5092.