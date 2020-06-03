APD still looking for suspect in May 28 southwest Austin bank robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are still looking for a suspect in a bank robbery May 28 in southwest Austin.

Police say Prosperity Bank, 7001 W U.S. Highway 290, was robbed by a white man in his late teens or early 20s. The man entered the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money. Police say no one was injured.

Police say the man is 5-foot-7, 140 pounds and was last seen wearing dark colored, square framed prescription glasses, a camouflage hoodie, a blue surgical mask over his face, dark colored shorts that went past his knees and white athletic shoes.

APD is working with the FBI Central Texas Violent Crime Task Force to investigate the robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the APD robbery tip line at 512-974-5092.

