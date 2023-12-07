AUSTIN (KXAN) — Skeletal remains found last month at the West Bouldin Creek Greenbelt “revealed injuries consistent with homicide,” the Austin Police Department said in a news release on Thursday.

On Nov. 27, the APD homicide unit “received multiple tips” that a murder happened on the Greenbelt trail, located in the 1100 block of South Sixth Street. Further information said the murder victim was buried there

Then, on Nov. 29, officials “responded to process the scene with a search and rescue K9,” and that is when the skeletal remains were found.

Furthermore, an autopsy “revealed injuries consistent with homicide,” according to police.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Homicide unit at (512) 974-TIPS or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This case is being investigated as Austin’s 65th homicide of 2023, according to police.